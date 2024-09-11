See the New Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins' Promo Poster

CBS has released a new poster for NCIS prequel series NCIS: Origins to give fans a look at the new Gibbs. While the new series will be centering on Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the beloved character will not be played by Mark Harmon since it is a prequel. Instead, both he and son Sean Harmon, who also played Gibbs in several flashbacks, will be taking a backseat and serving as executive producers. Austin Stowell will be stepping into the shoes of young Gibbs in the 1990s.

The official Instagram account for the NCIS franchise dropped the first poster for NCIS: Origins, with Stowell as Gibbs looking as serious as ever. "The story Gibbs never told," is the tagline on poster. Mark Harmon will be narrating the new series, taking viewers back to a difficult time in Gibbs' life as newly-minted NIS agent at the fledgling Camp Pendleton on the heels of the tragic deaths of his wife and daughter. "You may think you've heard his story… but we've barely scratched the surface," the caption of the post reads. "And nothing will ever be the same."

NCIS: Origins was first announced in January and will be the first prequel series in the long-running NCIS franchise. Along with Stowell, the NCIS: Origins cast includes Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Kyle Schmid as Special Agent Mike Franks, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo, Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland, Daniel Bellomy as Special Agent Granny Dawson, Caleb Martin Foote as Special Agent Randy Randolf, and Robert Taylor as Jackson Gibbs.

Austin Stowell recently teased a different Gibbs for NCIS: Origins, telling Entertainment Weekly that the Gibbs in the prequel is "not the guy that the fans are used to. This is someone who's going through a lot of pain. He's suffered a tremendous tragedy just four months before we pick up this show, and there's a lot of newness in this life. There's lots of firsts going on right now."

NCIS: Origins will not be your typical NCIS series, and just from the looks of the poster, it's clear fans will be in for quite a ride. They will soon see what the new Gibbs is all about and the story that he never told when the two-hour series premiere of NCIS: Origins airs on Monday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.