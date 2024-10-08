'NCIS' Star Emily Wickersham Welcomes Baby No. 2

Emily Wickersham is officially a mom of two. The former NCIS star recently took to Instagram to share that she and new husband James Badge Dale welcomed little Zephyr Badgett Dale on Oct. 2. Wickersham also shared a sweet photo of Zephyr laying on her and a little foot sticking out from underneath the blanket. The happy couple had their first son, Cassius, on Dec. 30, 2021.

The actress only revealed in September that she was pregnant with baby number two, so it's not so surprising that Zephyr made his way into the world just a few short weeks later. The birth also came less than a week after Dale and Wickersham tied the knot in a very casual but sweet wedding. Wickersham was previously married to musician Blake Hanely from 2010 to 2018. She made her relationship with Dale Instagram official in June 2021.

While Wickershsam does keep most of her private life private, as she kept majority of her second pregnancy hidden, she does occasionally share some sweet photos of Cassius and will very likely share some occasional photos of Zephyr. Wickersham and her family have been going through some major life events as of late, so it wouldn't be surprising if she kept at least some of her private life even more private, at least for now.

Longtime NCIS star Brian Dietzen took to the comments to congratulate his former co-star, writing, "Congratulations to the whole family! Welcome to the world Zephyr!" He ended the message with "Sending lots of love" with the red heart emoji replacing "love." Chicago P.D. and La Brea star Jon Seda said, "Congrats you guys! Welcome to the world Zephyr!" accompanied by two clapping hands emojis.

Emily Wickersham is best known for her role as Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop on NCIS, starring on Seasons 11-18. James Badge Dale, meanwhile, can recently be seen on Yellowstone prequel 1923 and Starz crime drama Hightown. He can soon be seen in the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries The Savant, starring Jessica Chastain and Nnamdi Asomugha. It seems the two will be being kept busy for a while and not just because of any acting jobs. Between getting married and welcoming their second child together, Wickersham and Dale have a lot on their hands, and it's going to be exciting to see their little family grow.