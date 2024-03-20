'New Amsterdam' Spinoff Reportedly in the Works

It might be time to return to New Amsterdam Medical Center. Over a year after NBC's medical drama New Amsterdam came to an end after five seasons, Deadline reports that creator, executive producer and showrunner David Schulner is developing a new spinoff at NBC. Tentatively titled New Amsterdam: Tomorrow, the sequel series would take place 30 years after the events of the original series. The series finale saw a flash forward where Luna Goodwin, the daughter of Ryan Eggold's Dr. Max Goodwin, took over her father's role as Medical Director at the titular hospital.

The potential sequel would "explore the ways artificial intelligence would help advance the medical industry in the future." As of now, it's unknown if Molly Griggs will reprise her role as Luna Goodwin after appearing in the New Amsterdam finale. Casting news has yet to be announced, but according to her IMDb, all Griggs has coming up is the new mini series The Residence. Her schedule certainly seems open if it goes to series.

New Amsterdam: Tomorrow comes from Schulner and his Mount Moriah production banner under an overall deal with Universal Television. New Amsterdam executive producer and director Peter Horton will direct and executive produce through his UTV overall deal. Eric Manheimer, who wrote the book, Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, that New Amsterdam is based on, is also attached to the project as an executive producer. Mount Moriah's Head of Development, Maggie Cahill, will serve as co-executive producer.

NBC announced in March 2022 that New Amsterdam would be ending, which was shocking as the series was a hit on the network. The drama was renewed through 2023 in 2020, so it's likely some had thought that Season 5 would be the last since it was at the end of the renewal contract. The finale aired in January 2023, with the series coming up just short of 100 episodes and capped at 89. It would certainly be interesting to see another New Amsterdam series and carrying on its legacy by centering on Max's daughter.

The series is still in its early stages and has not officially been ordered by NBC, but the fact that it is being developed means that the network is thinking about it. Considering how abrupt New Amsterdam ended with its cancellation, bringing back the medical drama by way of a sequel series would be the perfect way to keep it going. In the meantime, all five seasons are streaming on Peacock and Netflix.