6 Major Fox Shows Returning With New Episodes Later in May

Six major Fox shows are finally coming back at the end of the month.

The network has unveiled its summer schedule, and among the lineup are all-new episodes of several scripted and unscripted shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fox’s beloved Animation Domination block will air new episodes of numerous animated shows, while MasterChef will return for its new season alongside LEGO Masters. Fans have been waiting a long time, and although summer is not usually ideal, it does give people something to look forward to other than the hot weather.

LEGO Masters

LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Contestants Niki and Brittain with Host Will Arnett in the season five premiere of LEGO MASTERS airing Monday, May 19 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX.

Season 5 of the reality competition series premieres on Monday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET. Once again hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, teams of two LEGO enthusiasts will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges that include a masquerade party and a colossal wedding cake challenge. There will also be episodes celebrating Star Wars, Wicked, and Batman. Judged by Arnett and expert Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, the teams compete for a $100,00 cash prize.

MasterChef

MASTERCHEF: DYNAMIC DUOS: Host/Judge Gordon Ramsay with contestants in the MASTERCHEF: DYNAMIC DUOS episode “Audition Battles Continue” airing Wednesday, May 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Cr: Kelly Gardner / FOX.

The newest season of the long-running cooking competition series will premiere on Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET. As previously reported, Season 15 of MasterChef will be dubbed MasterChef: Dynamic Duos. For the first time in MasterChef history, pairs of cooks will compete together, from married to dating couples, mothers and daughters, siblings, best friends, and divorcees in the hopes of taking home $250,000, the MasterChef trophy, and the title of MasterChefs.

Bob’s Burgers

BOB’S BURGERS © 2025 by 20th Television

New episodes of Bob’s Burgers are finally continuing, starting on Thursday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET, kicking off Fox’s Animation Domination summer block. Season 15 of the series was put on hold earlier this year on the schedule to make room for other shows, but it will finally return later this month. Fans can also look forward to four more seasons of Bob’s Burgers.

Grimsburg

GRIMSBURG © 2025 by FOX Media Inc.

Grimsburg is also returning for new episodes on Thursday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Its second season only premiered in February, but had to be knocked off the schedule at the end of March when The Simpsons returned. But luckily, fans will soon be able to watch new episodes.

Family Guy

FAMILY GUY © 2024 by 20th Television

New episodes of Family Guy return on Thursday, May 29 at 9 p.m. ET, and premiered its 23rd season in February. But fans will be able to look forward to more episodes of the long-running series very soon. The series previously received a four-season pickup.

The Great North

THE GREAT NORTH © 2025 by 20th Television and Fox Media LLC.

Season 5 of The Great North continues on Thursday, May 29 at 9:30 p.m. ET after initially premiering in February. But there are still many more episodes to come, and plenty more to look forward to.