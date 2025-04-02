‘American Dad’ Officially Coming Back to Fox With Four-Season Pickup

After 11 years, American Dad! is officially coming home.

Following reports that the animated series was in negotiations to return to Fox after its deal on TBS came to an end, TV Insider confirms that the pickup is happening, with four new seasons.

Reruns of American Dad! will continue on TBS and Adult Swim through 2030, but the March 24 episode, which served as the Season 21 finale, was the final new episode on TBS. Created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman, American Dad! premiered on Fox in 2005. The network canceled the series in 2013, and TBS picked up the show for Season 12 the following year. Season 11 included just three episodes to wrap up the show’s run on Fox in September 2014 before moving to TBS a month later.

TBS

The four-season pickup also comes as Fox renewed Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and Family Guy for four seasons as well. The quad will further solidify the network’s Animation Domination lineup, but it’s unknown if all four will be airing in the fall or if one or two will be held off for midseason. It’s likely more information on the schedules for next season will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics,” Fox TV President Michael Thorn said in a statement.

“This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at FOX is truly monumental for these iconic animated series,” 20th Television head Marci Proietto added. “We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers for years to come.”

The four-season pickup for American Dad! is not so surprising, as it was reported that multiple seasons would probably happen. The renewal also comes after Fox extended its deal with Hulu, which assures the streamer will be the U.S. streaming home for many of Fox’s titles for at least the next four years. And now fans will be able to rest easy knowing that American Dad! will indeed continue at its new old home.