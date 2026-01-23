2 CBS Shows Remain on the Bubble for Cancellation/Renewal

CBS has renewed 10 shows for next season, but there are some still on the bubble.

Two shows currently airing on the network’s lineup have yet to be renewed or canceled.

The 10 renewals join recently-renewed freshman offshoots Boston Blue and Sheriff Country, as well as FBI and Ghosts, which previously received multi-season renewals. New shows Cupertino and Einstein are also set to make their debuts during the 2026-27 season, and CBS has yet to premiere the FBI spinoff CIA and the Yellowstone spinoff Marshals — both of which are launching midseason. So, with even more shows coming to CBS, this leaves very little room for more renewals, and the following two shows are in danger.

DMV

Pictured L to R. Harriet Dyer as Colette, Molly Kearney as Barbara, Tony Cavalero as Vic, and Tim Meadows as Gregg. Photo: CBS

The freshman single-camera workplace comedy premiered in October, and according to Deadline, it’s a surprise the series has yet to secure a slot for next season. It has a steady 65% on Rotten Tomatoes and ranked No. 9 among all broadcast series on CBS for the Oct. 12-19 premiere week with 10.1 million Live+35 Day multi-platform viewers. Additionally, there is a pending comedy vacancy on CBS with The Neighborhood finishing out its eight-season run this year. It’s expected that the network will pit DMV against new vampire comedy pilot Eternally Yours, from Ghosts EPs Joe Port and Joe Wisean.

Created by Dana Klein and based on the short story “Chicken-Flavored and Lemon-Scented” by Katherine Heiny, DMV stars Harriet Dyer, Tony Cavalero, Olly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, Gigi Zumbado, and Tim Meadows. It follows minimum-wage employees working at an LA-area DMV, dealing with customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door. New episodes return on Monday, Feb. 23.

Watson

Pictured (L-R): Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, and Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS

The Morris Chestnut-led medical drama is in the midst of its second season, but it’s possible this will be the last one. Season 2 was initially set to be held for midseason 2026 but following delays with CIA, CBS opted to push it to the fall lineup instead, putting it on Mondays following FBI. Ratings declined from Season 1, making it the lowest-rated scripted series on CBS. It’s possible the network will wait to see how Watson does when it returns from its midseason break in March, where it will move back to Sundays following Tracker and Marshals.

Watson was created by Craig Sweeny and follows Chestnut’s Dr. John Watson, who resumes his medical practice one year after the apparent death of Sherlock Holmes, treating patients with strange and unidentifiable issues. Along with Chestnut, the series stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes. Robert Carlyle has been recurring as the not-dead, famed detective in Season 2. New episodes return on Sunday, March 1.

Unfortunately, the track record for scripted series getting renewed after CBS’ wave of early renewals in recent years is not great. It also doesn’t help that there aren’t many slots open, but you never know what could happen.