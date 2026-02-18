2 ABC Shows Reportedly Not Locked for Renewals (But There’s a Simple Reason Why)

Renewal/cancellation season is here, but two ABC shows are reportedly not locked in for next season for a pretty simple reason.

According to Deadline, newbies RJ Decker and the Scrubs revival can pretty much go either way.

That’s only because neither show has yet to premiere, so it’s far too early to decide on its future. Starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker will premiere on March 3 and has already been making waves. The crime drama knocked The Rookie out of its Tuesday night slot, with the procedural getting bumped to Monday nights. RJ Decker will be getting a pretty great lead-in, airing after sophomore drama High Potential, which has been bringing in big numbers for the Disney-owned network.

R.J. DECKER – “Pilot” (Disney/Dana Hawley) SCOTT SPEEDMAN

RJ Decker also stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Bevin Bru, Kevin Rankin, and Adelaide Clemens. It follows Speedman’s titular former newspaper photographer and ex-con “who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison.”

The much-anticipated Scrubs revival, starring original cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke, will be kicking off Wednesday nights beginning on Feb. 25. In the series, which will also see guest appearances from OG stars Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, and more, “JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.”

SCRUBS – “”Episode 101” (Disney/Jeff Weddell) DONALD FAISON, SARAH CHALKE, JUDY REYES

Both shows’ performance in the coming weeks leading up to the upfronts in May will determine their future. Considering the hype surrounding RJ Decker and Scrubs, it wouldn’t be surprising if they secured renewals in a few months. Again, though, it is still a bit too early, so fans will just have to wait and see.

Since it will still be a while until their futures are revealed, fans will just have to sit back and enjoy the shows when they eventually premiere. Scrubs premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, while RJ Decker premieres on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET, streaming the next day on Hulu.