‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Lands New ABC Role

Scott Speedman is soon to trade in his scrubs for a camera.

The actor, known for his roles in Felicity and Animal Kingdom and who currently stars as Nick Marsh in Grey’s Anatomy, will soon star in a new series for ABC.

The new series, tentatively titled RJ Decker, is a breezy crime drama set in Florida based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel Double Whammy.

According to the channel, the series revolves around RJ Decker, a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who “starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida, tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre, with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor — a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally… or his one-way ticket back to prison.”

The series will premiere sometime in the 2025-26 TV season. Supporting stars include Adelaide Clemens, Kevin Rankin, and Bevin Bru. RJ Decker was created by Rob Doherty, who previously created Elementary for CBS, and the pilot episode was directed by Scandal director Paul McGuigan.

According to Deadline, Speedman will still continue to star on Grey’s Anatomy despite his new role as the titular character on RJ Decker.