‘1883’ Trailer: First Official Look at Paramount+’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

The Yellowstone prequel trailer is here. Friday, Paramount+ released the official trailer for the upcoming series 1883, starring real-life couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw as Margaret and James Dutton. Sam Elliott also stars as cowboy Shea Brennan in the series, which debuts on the streamer on Dec. 19.

In the trailer, McGraw’s character James can be seen getting into a bloody gunfight, with Elliott’s Shea coming over to check on him in the aftermath. “So y’all just sit and watch?” James asks the group, to which Shea responds, “You looked like you had it figured.” James quips back, “Thanks for the help.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later in the trailer, James and his family prepare to pack up and move north, with McGraw saying, “My family’s meeting me here tonight and we’re heading north, and we’ll keep heading north till I find a country that’s worth the journey.” Shea warns him, “This journey will be dangerous all the way to Oregon.” James later tells Margaret of the difficult journey ahead, “I believe in you, I believe in our boy, and I believe in our daughter, and that’s all.”

The much-anticipated prequel to the hit series Yellowstone was announced earlier this year, telling the backstory of the ancestors of the original series’ Dutton family as they travel west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, attempting to escape poverty to start new in Montana. Also starring in 1883 are Billy Bob Thornton, Young Sheldon actress Isabel May and Sons of Anarchy star LaMonica Garrett. Paramount Network will air a special simulcast premiere event for 1883 on Sunday, Dec. 19, following a new episode of Yellowstone.

McGraw and Hill have been sharing their excitement about starring in the prequel on social media since their casting was announced in August. “Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you!” Hill wrote on Instagram at the time. “I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!” McGraw said in a video on his own profile, “We’re pretty excited about it. Faith and I get to star alongside Sam Elliott. I mean, goodness gracious.”

Don’t miss the premiere of 1883 Sunday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+ Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, 1883 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.