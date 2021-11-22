‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Announces Full Cast Ahead of December Premiere

The upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883, has announced its full cast ahead of the series premiere in December. It was previously revealed that Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Billy Bob Thornton would all be lead stars of , along with Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett. Now, Deadline reports, that Audie Rick (Kenobi: A Star Wars Story), Marc Rissmann (Game of Thrones), Eric Nelsen (All My Children), and James Landry Hébert (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) are all set to be series regulars as well.

Other stars of 1883 include Dawn Olivieri (Bright), Emma Malouff (American Crime Story), Anna Fiamora (A Shining Moment), Nichole Galicia (Django Unchained), Stephanie Nur (The Quest), Amanda Jaros (Insidious: The Last Key), Noah Le Gros (The Get Down) and Martin Sensmeier, who previously appeared in Yellowstone as a physical therapist. In 1883, he will portray a Comanche Native-American Warrior named Sam. The new show will also feature newcomers Alex Fine and Gratiela Brancusi.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is a Yellowstone prequel that jumps back to tell the story of James and Margaret Dutton, who traveled to Montana more than a century ago to seek a better life. The Dutton family patriarch and matriarch will be played by McGraw and Hill, respectively. Elliott will be playing Shea Brennan, who Deadline described as “a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past.” Brennan is tasked with “guiding a group from Texas to Montana,” but they will quickly learn that he is not one to “suffer fools.”

In a statement on joining the cast of the new series, Elliott said, “It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer. I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us.” The former Ranch star continued, “The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Speaking about his approach to filming the new show, Sheridan explained that realism was crucial. “I don’t build a world with visual effects,” he said, per Us Weekly. “I go shoot these corners of the world that people haven’t seen. The audience today is so experienced. They’ve seen so much, so to move the audience becomes more and more difficult. It’s incredibly expensive and very difficult. But we can do it as John Ford did it. When you need 50 wagons, you’re going to see 50 [real] wagons.” 1883 debuts Sunday, December 19 on Paramount+.