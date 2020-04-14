'Better Call Saul' Fans Rally Behind Kim Wexler After a Relentless Episode

There's only one episode left in in the fifth season of Better Call Saul and the penultimate episode appears to have set the stage for a devastating finale. And, once again, that devastation seems to be squarely aimed at Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Be warned, spoilers for Better Call Saul's latest episode, "Bad Choice Road," will follow.

In the aftermath of a quick cash pickup that turned into an 18-hour trek across the New Mexico desert, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) is doing his best to shrug off the whole ordeal, hiding behind a story about car trouble and no phone reception. While the latter was true, his elaborate cover story starts to unravel when Kim finds his coffee mug with a bullet hole straight through it. Surprisingly, instead of Kim hitting her breaking point with everything that comes with being married to Saul Goodman, she ended up doubling down -- and possibly sealing her own fate in the process.

Elsewhere, Jimmy is still openly telling everyone that he had a simple bout of car trouble, which the always-skeptical Lalo (Tony Dalton) doesn't believe. At all. After his own trek down that same fateful road, he finds Jimmy's Suzuki Esteem, riddled with a few more bullet holes than his coffee mug.