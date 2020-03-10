'Better Call Saul': Cliffhanger Ending Leaves Fans Wondering What's In Store for Mike

It was a slow, piece-moving episode of Better Call Saul on Monday, but it teased something big is on the horizon. After getting a glimpse of the newly-anointed Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) pull some over-the-top antics in the courtroom, as well as get pulled into a legally dubious situation at the request of Kim (Rhea Seehorn), it also gave an update on what's going on with Mike (Jonathan Banks). While he already wasn't doing so hot, things are... not improving.

Warning: spoilers for Better Call Saul's latest episode "Namaste" to follow.

After walking away from Gus's (Giancarlo Esposito) proposition to keep him on the payroll at the beginning of Season 5, Mike instead hit the bottle pretty hard, mourning over his inevitable return to a life of violence. He also snapped at his granddaughter, which means he's still being kept at an arm's length from his family.

Last week, he took some of his frustrations out on a group of random thugs. When he crossed paths with them again this week, things didn't go as well. After taking a knife to the stomach, he wakes up in a remote location somewhere in the desert, with no idea where he is. Luckily, viewers found themselves in the same boat. Nevertheless, theories abounded.

"Damn, what an ending, they took Mike across the border," wrote one viewer.

Mike takin ass beatings to punish himself for allowing Werners death from last season? Jesus Christ he’s really lost it this season. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/0ssydqZd0Z — Anthony (@AnthonyXXXIII) March 10, 2020

"I think Mike got beaten into the middle of last century," posited another.

"Making me wait in between episodes of Better Call Saul seems like cruel and unusual punishment," added a third, speaking for a lot of people out there.

Along with Mike's new locale, this week also saw another scene with Hank (Dean Norris) and Gomie (Steven Michael Quezada), who were busy chasing dead drops in the hopes of scoring a big arrest. The two Breaking Bad staples first showed up last week, making it crystal clear that as the show gets closer to its conclusion next season, it's creeping ever closer to the meth-fueled drama that started it all.

With the series set to conclude with Season 6 in 2021, co-creator Vince Gilligan has teased that several more familiar faces will be showing up between now and the Season 5 finale in the coming weeks.

Better Call Saul airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.