'Better Call Saul' Delivers a Tense, Nail-Biting Episode That Has Fans on Edge

It looks like pride really has come before the fall. Last week's episode of Better Call Saul, "JMM," ended with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) take what seemed to be the final steps into becoming Saul Goodman. After his former boss, Howard (Patrick Fabian) followed up one last time on his job offer, Jimmy had an outsized reaction, chasing him out of the courthouse screaming that he "has no idea" what he's capable of. Be warned, spoilers for the latest episode, "Bagman," to follow.

This week's episode, "Bagman," starts off with Jimmy in full Saul-mode -- and tasked with picking up $7 million of cartel money to spring Lalo (Tony Dalton) out on bail. As he explains it to Kim (Rhea Seehorn), his legally convenient wife, she insists on coming with him, but he assures her that he's got it under control. After all, he's Saul Goodman, a "friend of the cartel." Of course, it doesn't take long before the plan quickly, and violently, goes off the rails.

The episode was reminiscent of The Sopranos, "Pine Barrens," which dropped two of its mobbed-up characters out of their element and into the frigid wilderness. However, it also shared some DNA with a memorable episode from its parent series, Breaking Bad, "4 Days Out," which found Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) stranded in the desert themselves.

The extra-long installment didn't give its viewers much of a chance to catch its collective breath, but they still took to Twitter to vent their feelings.