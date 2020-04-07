'Better Call Saul' Delivers a Tense, Nail-Biting Episode That Has Fans on Edge

By Christian Long

It looks like pride really has come before the fall. Last week's episode of Better Call Saul, "JMM," ended with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) take what seemed to be the final steps into becoming Saul Goodman. After his former boss, Howard (Patrick Fabian) followed up one last time on his job offer, Jimmy had an outsized reaction, chasing him out of the courthouse screaming that he "has no idea" what he's capable of. Be warned, spoilers for the latest episode, "Bagman," to follow.

This week's episode, "Bagman," starts off with Jimmy in full Saul-mode -- and tasked with picking up $7 million of cartel money to spring Lalo (Tony Dalton) out on bail. As he explains it to Kim (Rhea Seehorn), his legally convenient wife, she insists on coming with him, but he assures her that he's got it under control. After all, he's Saul Goodman, a "friend of the cartel." Of course, it doesn't take long before the plan quickly, and violently, goes off the rails.

The episode was reminiscent of The Sopranos, "Pine Barrens," which dropped two of its mobbed-up characters out of their element and into the frigid wilderness. However, it also shared some DNA with a memorable episode from its parent series, Breaking Bad, "4 Days Out," which found Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) stranded in the desert themselves.

The extra-long installment didn't give its viewers much of a chance to catch its collective breath, but they still took to Twitter to vent their feelings.

After a seemingly uneventful pickup out in the desert, Jimmy found himself ambushed and surrounded by several cars to rob him of the $7 million in the trunk of his Suzuki Esteem. 

After a rescue by Mike (Jonathan Banks), who's back to the stoic hitman viewers first met back in the Season 2 finale of Breaking Bad. However, the Esteem didn't make it back through the desert, so Jimmy and Mike had to take off on foot, while being pursued by one car that managed to get away. 

As the two settled in for the night, Jimmy revealed that Kim and he were married, but that she also knew all of his legal (and less-than-legal) dealings. Despite the loophole that their marriage provides, Mike had to break it to Jimmy that, like it or not, Kim was in the game. 

Kim's fate has always been a question gnawing at fans, given she's never so much as mentioned in Breaking Bad. Now, with the show set to conclude next season, some are worried that her the question of what happens to has already been answered

There was also a surprise in store on the soundtrack, as the backing track to Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady" began playing at one point, much to viewers' delight. 

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on AMC. 

