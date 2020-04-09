Meghan McCain Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Prisoner of War Recognition Day

✖

Meghan McCain has taken to Twitter to slam Donald Trump, with The View co-host criticizing him over his Prisoner of War Recognition Day tweet. On Thursday, Trump tweeted out a link to the official Proclamation on National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, 2020.

In his post, the U.S. president wrote, "On National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, we honor the more than 500,000 American warriors captured while protecting our way of life. We pay tribute to these Patriots for their unwavering and unrelenting spirit!" McCain then hit back at Trump by quoting his comments about her late father, John McCain. In a previous controversial statement, Trump said that the former Senator — who was once a POW — "is not a 'war hero.' He is a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured, let me tell you." She then added, "No one has forgotten this is how you honor POW’s."

When Trump said this about POWs that was the day I became full on never Trump. It was beyond disgusting and disqualifying for anyone seeking leadership. He has never apologized for saying it nor has he rebuked his supporters who laughed when he did. We will never forget. — Conservative_Independent (@sjta_amy) April 9, 2020

In the 2020 National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day proclamation, Trump writes, "Since our founding, brave men and women who have selflessly answered the call of duty to defend our precious liberty have shaped the fabric of our Nation. In the course of fighting for our freedom and security, many of these heroes have been captured and often subjected to shocking conditions and unimaginable torture. On National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, we honor the more than 500,000 American warriors captured while protecting our way of life. We pay tribute to these patriots for their unwavering and unrelenting spirit."

The proclamation goes on to read: "Though we can never fully understand the depth of their brutal imprisonment and mistreatment, as Americans, it is our duty to ensure all former POWs receive the love, care, compassion, appreciation, and support they deserve. It is our national obligation to remain mindful of the tremendous sacrifices they, their family members, and their loved ones endured over months and years of uncertainty, worry, and heartache. May the stories of these warriors inspire us to live each day with fierce conviction, indomitable will, and everlasting pride for our country." Read the full Proclamation on National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, 2020 here.