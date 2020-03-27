Kelly Ripa, Kevin Hart, and Other Celebs Showing Gray Hair Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

As television and film productions screech to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities have been forced to do their own hair and makeup at home. Some are even letting their hair go grey without having access to professional hair coloring treatments. In recent days, Kevin Hart, Kelly Ripa and others have jokingly shown off their grey streaks.

Throughout the country, business at hair salons has been almost nonexistent as many cities and states order them to be closed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people stay at least six feet away from each other to slow the spread of the virus, and that is hard to do when you have to cut hair. It has left many local salons searching for new ways to keep afloat. One way is to encourage customers to get gift cards to use in the future, a tactic being used by other businesses.

"Clients are prebooking and paying in advance," Steve Sleeper, the executive director of the Professional Beauty Association, told USA Today. "There's a real awareness, especially for smaller salons and independent stylists, how difficult it's going to be for them. These are personal connections and they want to help them."

Celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko told Entertainment Tonight people should not try to bleach hair yourself. She also suggested not trying to do anything disruptive to your hair if you are so desperate that you decide to cut it yourself.

"The best thing to do is to keep it as simple and not too disruptive on what path you've been on with your haircuts and your hairstylist at home," she said. "I would section hair probably ear to ear in the front, ear to ear on the other side, and then split the back section in two and kind of, you know, use a mirror if you can and get the very, very ends going straight across in the back, you want to look down, tilt your head down a little bit and nip it at the bottom. And then you're going to pull it all in front and match it up."

Here are some of the celebrities who have let their true hair color show during the coronavirus pandemic.