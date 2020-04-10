‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans React to Twist-Filled Impromptu Season 16 Finale

It was a race against the clock to save Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr.) on Thursday night's episode of Grey's Anatomy. It was also the defacto Season 16 finale for the medical drama, as the show was one of the dozens that temporarily shut down production as a result of coronavirus. While the season obviously didn't go as originally planned, showrunner Krista Vernoff had promised it would serve as a "satisfying" finale. Just a heads up: mild spoilers for the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy, "Put on a Happy Face," below.

The episode itself was largely split between the surgery for Dr. Webber, who many fans assumed may be a goner given what's become of his character over the past few episodes. In recent weeks, Dr. Webber's been prone to hallucinations, showed signs of dementia and eventually collapsed while delivering a speech to a group of renowned medical professionals. Despite the team of experts at Grey Sloan Memorial, no one could come to a consensus about what was causing his downfall. Until DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) figured out it was cobalt poisoning.

Along with Dr. Webber's harrowing ordeal, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) finally gave birth to her son, although the cobalt poisoning ended up taking Link (Chris Carmack) out of the delivery room and into the operating room. Not to mention a surprise twist involving Owen (Kevin McKidd) and an accidental voicemail. While it wasn't the finale Vernoff and company were intending, it definitely caused a reaction among fans.