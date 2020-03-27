'Grey's Anatomy' to End Season Early Amid Coronavirus Shutdown, Not Resuming Production on Remaining Episodes

✖

Grey's Anatomy will be having an early end to its season, as ABC announced Friday that it will not resume production to complete its season amid the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, and that the season will conclude with episodes that have already completed filming.

The hit medical drama will now conclude the current season with the episode titled "Put on a Happy Face," scheduled to air Thursday, April 9, as per The Wrap. The announcement comes just two weeks after production on Season 16 of the series was shut down temporarily amid the ongoing pandemic, which has pulled the plug on almost every Hollywood production that was in the works at the start of March. In a letter to the cast and crew on March 13, obtained by E! News, showrunner Krista Vernoff and executive producers Debbie Allen and James D. Parriott broke down what is ahead for the series during this uncertain time.

"To Our Incredible Cast and Crew," the letter began. "Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey's Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves."

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50," it continued, referencing L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s order at the time to postpone events requiring more than 50 people gather in close quarters.

"Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently," the letter concluded, offering advice from health officials as to how to stay safe and flatten the curve of the coronavirus. "Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed."

This week's episode of Grey's Anatomy ended on a suspenseful note, with a major character suffering a stroke, and fans will simply have to wait to see how that storyline wraps up in the final two episodes of the season.

Photo credit: ABC