'The Masked Singer' Reveals the Kangaroo and They're a Former 'KUWTK' Star

The competition on The Masked Singer is heating up. The final 8 contestants took the stage in the most recent episode of the series. As always, one of those masked singers, the Kangaroo, was eliminated despite putting forth their best efforts during their time on the FOX series. After the Kangaroo was eliminated, and after the judges revealed their wild guesses about their identity, they were revealed to have been Kylie Jenner's former BFF and former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Jordyn Woods.

A week prior to the Kangaroo's elimination, The Masked Singer saw the Super 9 competitors competing for the very first time on the same stage. Prior to the episode, the competitors were divided into 3 separate groups and competed in "mini-seasons" in previous weeks. On the April 1 episode, the White Tiger ended up getting the boot and was revealed to have been former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Following his time on the singing competition, the athlete spoke with Entertainment Weekly about why he decided to join the show.

"To tell you the truth, I really didn't know what I was getting into. I mean I've heard all about the show. I've seen commercials about it, but I didn't really know the full-on details and everything," Gronkowski shared. "I've always wanted to learn how to sing. I've actually always wanted to learn how to dance, too. Once I got the opportunity, I really didn't know exactly what I was getting into. Now that I got some time on my hands, I thought, why not? I've always wanted to be part of a singing show. They won't know it's me underneath. It took a little pressure off. You just go out there and own it without anyone even knowing. You pretend like no one even knew you existed underneath the costume, like that scene in the movie Big Daddy where the kid puts on sunglasses pretends no one can see him. I kind of felt like that. It grew me a pair."

During his time on The Masked Singer, the White Tiger drew a ton of attention for their epic dance moves and fun performances. According to Gronkowski, who does not have a background in singing or dancing, it was a tad difficult to get used to both of those actions whilst wearing the White Tiger costume. He told EW that getting used to being in the costume was like "another conditioning level right there" and that it definitely provided for a totally different challenge than what he's used to on the football field.