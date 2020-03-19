'Masked Singer' Fans Fuming After DirecTV Feed Cuts out Before Tonight's Reveal

On Wednesday night, The Masked Singer viewers were in for a shock towards the end of the episode. However, it wasn't because of a shocking elimination. Unfortunately, for some viewers across the country, the last 15-20 minutes of the episode cut off as a result of widespread outages of DirecTV's service. As Deadline reported, DirecTV users on the East and West Coasts, as well as in Texas, were shocked when the service went dark at around 8:40 p.m. While the service was back up and running towards the end of the hour, it was too late for viewers of The Masked Singer, who were none too pleased to have missed out on watching part of the FOX program.

In case you did miss the last moments of The Masked Singer, the show revealed the identity of yet another mystery, masked celebrity. After some stiff competition from others in Group C, the Swan was ultimately eliminated. The judges guessed that the identity behind the Swan was Megan Fox, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Munn. But, none of them were able to guess the Swan's true identity, as they were revealed to have been former Disney star Bella Thorne.

As previously mentioned, some fans across the country were not able to watch all of the unmasking action play out on the singing competition, and they had plenty to say about it on Twitter.