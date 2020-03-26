'Stranger Things' Season 4 Likely Delayed Due to Coronavirus, David Harbour Says

✖

Stranger Things fans may be in for a long wait for Season 4 of the series. According to star David Harbour, the Season 4 premiere of Stranger Things may be delayed because of the ongoing global health crisis surrounding the coronavirus. In an Instagram Live session, a fan asked Harbour about Season 4 and when it might premiere, to which the Hellboy actor replied to say that he believes that the show may have a later return date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“[Season four was] supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don’t have authority on this," he said on social media on Wednesday, per Just Jared. He added that the premiere will “probably be pushed back.” There has been no official release date revealed for Season 4. Additionally, it should be noted that Harbour's statement does not serve as an official word on the next season of the series.

It was previously unclear whether Harbour would be back for Season 4 of Stranger Things at all given his character's fate at the end of Season 3. As Entertainment Weekly reported back in February, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer were thrilled that Season 4 of the Netflix show was a go and, especially, were thrilled that Harbour's Hopper is back.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!” they said in a statement. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything… Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”

Alas, fans will likely have to wait a bit longer to see Harbour back in action if his account is indeed the case for Season 4 of Stranger Things.

Many shows, such as America's Got Talent and Riverdale, have indeed had their productions impacted by this pandemic. Shows such as Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and The Resident, which were close to wrapping their respective seasons, have even stopped production on their current seasons, effectively ending them early. Following this news, NBC Universal released a statement in which they stressed that the safety of their casts and crews was of the utmost importance amidst this crisis.

“The safety and health of our cast, crew and employees is our top priority.,” NBCU said, per Deadline. “Where possible, we are pausing production for two weeks as a precautionary measure, following which we will reassess and determine an appropriate start date. In some cases, we are accelerating plans to wrap up physical production.”

Photo Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty