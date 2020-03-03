'Stranger Things' Cast Reunites in Behind-the-Scenes Season 4 Trailer

Netflix released a montage of behind-the-scenes footage from Stranger Things Season 4 on Tuesday, and the hype is over the top. The video is made to look like it was filmed on an old VHS camcorder, fueling the show's nostalgia factor. It finds stars like David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Joe Keery back in action.

Warning! Spoilers for Stranger Things Season 3 are ahead!

Stranger Things Season 4 may be one of the most anticipated Netflix original series on the way. While there is still no concrete release date, we now have some footage from behind the scenes to keep fans excited.

The video finds the cast greeting each other excitedly, apparently for the first time of the new season. After saying their hellos they sit down for a table read of a script. The room is packed with actors, writers, directors and crew members, all buzzing about returning to work.

The video was released on all platforms available to Netflix on Tuesday morning, as well as the show's creative minds themselves. Stranger Things executive producer and director Shawn Levy posted it on Twitter, with the simple caption: "...and we're BACK."

According to a report by TV Line, the video confirms some big casting news for the series. The inclusion of Brett Gelman apparently verifies his new status as a series regular in his role as Murray. Gelman is the one to bring the video to an end before it can share any spoilers.

While cameras may be an everyday amenity these days, something about the vintage camcorder caught the attention of those in attendance. One clip shows Finn Wolfhard using it, saying: "I love filming on this."

Other cast members scoop up the camera to make a silly face or a flippant remark. After the initial excitement of seeing each other ebbs, they take their seats at their designated name plates, but just when it seems like the video is going to share some hint of the script, Gelman cuts it off unceremoniously.

"The real work begins. Get outta here! Go!" he says to the camera.

Some fans are still disappointed that the promotional material for Stranger Things Season 4 features David Harbour so prominently, feeling that this is a spoiler since his character, Hopper, appeared to be dead at the end of the last season. Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer did not help matters when they issued a statement saying even further explaining Hopper's status. Those that want to see it play out on screen rather than in text should be weary of what they read online.



Stranger Things Season 4 is slated for release in 2021 on Netflix, but no precise date has been set yet.