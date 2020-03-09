Stranger Things is growing beyond Hawkins. The beloved Netflix series, which is currently filming its fourth season, is expanding its production base, according to Deadline. The show's first three seasons filmed entirely in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, for the much-anticipated Season 4, they'll be filming in New Mexico as well.

While speaking at a conference entitled Deadline's Hot Spots: New Mexico, Netflix Vice President of Physical Production Momita SenGupta, explained the change.

"Season 4 is bigger, bolder and more intricate than ever,” SenGupta said. “So this is the first time the show will be traveling beyond Atlanta."

When asked for specifics about what that would mean for the story, SenGupta simply replied: "If I told you that, I would be disappearing into the Witness Protection Program."

However, the streaming service did just purchase a state-of-the-art production studio in the Land of Enchantment, which SunGupta did admit "lent themselves to the story."

Season 4 of Stranger Things comes after Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger that first killed Chief Hopper (David Harbour) only to tease he may actually be alive and held in Russia. While Hopper's fate remains a highly-contested question, a teaser that was released in February seemed to pretty much confirm his return.

In March, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes montage, and true to the show's 1980s setting, it was made to look like it was filmed on a VHS camcorder.

Recently, actor Christopher Convery told us about his one-episode tenure as Billy Hargrove in Season 3, which he described as an "amazing" experience -- and particularly praised series star Millie Bobby Brown.

"All of my scenes were with her and she was always such a nice person. The first time I met her, she just ran up to me, gave me the biggest hug ever. It was just amazing I love Stranger Things and it was so awesome for me and everyone there was just so nice."

Convery also revealed the production's dog-friendly approach.

"They had four dogs in the trailers, and it was so fun," he continued. "You go in, start on hair and makeup and all these dogs would just be jumping on my lap licking me. It was just so amazing to work on Stranger Things."

Season 4 of Stranger Things is slated for a 2021 premiere on Netflix, though no release date has been set just yet.