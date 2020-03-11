'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Reboot Teases Casting, and Fans Are Beyond Eager to Apply

Fans are getting their chance to fulfill their life-long dreams of competing in a Temple Run to prove that they are a legend. With the gates of Olmec's Hidden Temple set to open next month, Quibi revealed Tuesday that it will soon be opening casting for its Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot.

(Photo: Quibi)

All Blue Barracudas and Silver Snakes hoping to tackle the Moat Crossing, Olmec, and the Temple Run in the "supersized, reimagined," and "grown up" reboot of the beloved series, which will be "scaled up with tougher challenges and bigger prizes on the line," must submit email address at Quibi.com by Friday, March 13.

"Step 1: Get your knee and elbow pads read. Step 2: Identify your teammate - you're in this together. Step 3: Head to Quibi.com and enter your email address to get the latest news from Quibi. Step 4: Keep an eye on your email for special casting details," a press release advises would-be competitors.

"You must enter your email by Friday, March 13 to get early access to the casting details and begin your quest. But beware, if you are cast in this action-packed competition will test your adventure skills at a whole new level. Enter at your own risk - the choice is yours and yours alone," it adds. "Are you deserving of being a part of the legend? Glory awaits you on Quibi's Legends of the Hidden Temple. Let's rock!"

The announcement already has some fans going into training mode, eager to have the chance to fulfill their childhood dreams.

"LITERALLY this is what I have been preparing for my entire life," wrote one fan.

"I'm in. Who's with me?" asked another.

"Challenge accepted," tweeted a third before listing who they want as their teammates.

Initially airing on Nickelodeon for three seasons from 1993 to 1995, featuring contestants between 11 and 14 years old, it was announced in December that the series would be brought back to life by Quibi, the upcoming mobile-only streaming service with short-form series.

"Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true," executive producer Scott A. Stone said in a statement at the time. "I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn't be more excited."

Quibi's reboot will take the action-adventure series out of the studio and into an actual jungle, which will be outfitted with scaled up with tougher challenges and even larger prizes that the adult cast can compete to win.

Quibi, which will feature “quick bite” shows of 10 minutes or less, launches Monday, April 6.