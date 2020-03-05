'The Masked Singer' Just Revealed the Taco, and It's a 'DWTS' Favorite

This week's episode of The Masked Singer saw yet another celebrity from Group B of the competition getting the boot. After the final 4 singers in Group B performed, the Taco was eliminated. Following the judges' final deliberations on the masked singer's identity (in which none of them correctly guessed who was behind the Taco mask), the Taco was revealed to have been Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron.

Bergeron is just the latest celebrity to be ousted from the third season of the FOX singing competition. Just this season, celebrities such as Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, and, most recently, Dionne Warwick have been eliminated.

Shortly after Warwick was eliminated from the program, the legend spoke about her time under the Mouse mask in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. According to the singer, she appeared on the show after she saw the performances of two other legends, Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle.

"My son, who had seen the show and thought it was cute, and I’ve watched the show when Gladys Knightand Patti LaBelle were on it and I said, “Well, two of my buddies did it, why not me?” Warwick said when asked what made her want to go on the program.

Warwick, being a seasoned pro when it comes to taking to the stage, further related that she wasn't nervous when she first appeared on The Masked Singer.

"No, not at all. It wasn’t the easiest thing to navigate but it was easy," she said about her time on the show. "As a matter of fact, the only thing I was cognizant of at all times was that the head itself, because it’s quite mobile and it moves a lot. So I had to be kind of forward and walking and moving."

The "I'll Never Fall In Love Again" singer also went on to offer her suggestions for who should take on The Masked Singer challenge next.

"Well, I don’t know who else would have volunteered going on the show. But I’m sure that people like Lionel Richie might consider it, or Usher might consider it," Warwick told EW. "There are a lot of them I’m certain that would have a ball doing it.