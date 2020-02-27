'The Masked Singer': The Mouse Is Eliminated and Revealed to Be a Friendly Music Legend

Yet another celebrity from Group B was voted off of The Masked Singer in the Feb. 26 episode. After performing a rousing rendition of Natalie Cole's "This Will Be (Everlasting Love)," the Mouse found herself in last place. The judges then gave their guesses, and every one of them, except Ken Jeong, guessed correctly that it was music legend Dionne Warwick.

“It has been an absolute pleasure,” the singer said after her identity was revealed. “I had the best time.”

Following her appearance on The Masked Singer, Warwick spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her time on the show. Specifically, she addressed the fact that some other music legends such as Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Chaka Khan have appeared on the show, as well.

Apparently, Warwick had an inkling that Khan, who was a part of Season 3's Group A, was behind the Miss Monster mask. The legend also expressed that she took the Masked Singer plunge partly because she saw LaBelle and Knight appeared on it beforehand.

"My son, who had seen the show and thought it was cute, and I’ve watched the show when Gladys Knightand Patti LaBelle were on it and I said, “Well two of my buddies did it, why not me?” Warwick told the publication when asked what made her want to go on the FOX series.

In terms of Warwick's personal experience on The Masked Singer, she told EW that she had a blast performing as the Mouse.

"I had the best time, it was so much fun. Everybody on the show was just wonderful," she shared.

Like the pro that she is, Warwick continued to note that she didn't have any nerves as she took to the Masked Singer stage for the first time.

"It wasn’t the easiest thing to navigate but it was easy," she said. "As a matter of fact, the only thing I was cognizant of at all times was that the head itself, because it’s quite mobile and it moves a lot. So I had to be kind of forward and walking and moving."

Warwick is one of several celebrities to have been voted off during the course of The Masked Singer's third season. In addition to Warwick and Khan, the series has also eliminated Drew Carey, Tony Hawk, and Lil Wayne in recent weeks.