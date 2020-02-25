'SNL': Micheal Che Reacts to Colin Jost Possibly Considering Post-Election Exit

Michael Che had a quick-witted response to the news that his "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost is considering an exit from SNL. Che has sat beside Jost on Saturday Night Live for seven years now, and the two seem to be close. However, Che clearly had his doubts when he heard the news about Jost.

Jost has a new memoir coming out in April titled A Very Punchable Face. Excerpts from the book have already made their way to some outlets for review, including Variety, who broke the story that Jost wrote about "preparing mentally" to leave SNL soon in his book.

The outlet made a headline out of this tidbit, which caught Che's attention on Instagram. In a comment that soon went viral, Jost asked "did he mention me?"

View this post on Instagram @colinjost, ahem. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Feb 19, 2020 at 11:55am PST

Fans were amused by this interaction, looking to Jost for a rebuttal. So far, the comedian has not offered one, but many viewers did have their own snarky comebacks for Che.

"Yeah he said you're the reason he's leaving," one person wrote.

"I mean, you're doing the foreward, right?" asked another.

According to Variety, Jost wrote that he wants to stay on SNL at least until the 2020 election is over. That means that he could be gone as early as November. Other likely exit points for him could be the midseason break in January or the end of Season 46 next spring.

All of this is hypothetical, of course, and Variety noted that the wording of Jost's book could even change before the final copy is released.

Meanwhile, another SNL star is reportedly mulling over his exit — Pete Davidson. On Monday, a new long-form interview with Davidson was released on Charlamagne Tha God's YouTube channel. In it, Davidson said that he has been feeling like an outsider on SNL lately.

"I have a weird feeling in that building where I don't know whose team they're playing for really, If I'm the joke or I'm in on the joke," Davidson said, adding that he feels like a "big dumb idiot" whenever he is at the studio.

The news came just days ahead of the release of Davidson's new stand-up comedy special, Alive From New York, on Netflix. Davidson also stars in Big Time Adolescence, an indie film coming to streaming services soon, and he has more movies in the works. One way or another, it seems like life after SNL would suit him well.

As for Jost, he has spent 15 years at SNL — all of his professional life after college. He worked his way up from a writer to a co-head writer and co-host of "Weekend Update," and there is no telling what could be next for him.



SNL returns this weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.