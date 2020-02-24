Pete Davidson Reveals He Knew Engagement With Ariana Grande Was Over After Mac Miller's Death

The breakup between then-fiancés Pete Davidson and pop star Ariana Grande seemed sudden when it was announced last fall. However, Davidson admits he knew it was over after Grande's ex, Mac Miller was found dead in September of an apparent overdose. In a conversation with Charlamagne tha God on his Live Your Truth podcast, the Saturday Night Live cast member confessed that he saw the writing on the wall at the time.

"I think I said, like, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here,'" Davidson said, via E! News. "I pretty much knew it was over around after that. That was really horrible and I can't imagine what that s- is like. That s- is just terrible. All I do know is that she really loved the s- out of him and she wasn't putting on a show or anything."

"That was f-ed up and prayers to his family and all of his friends, still," the comedian added.

In January, Davidson had reportedly entered rehab after his breakup from Kaia Gerber after their three-month fling. In the last SNL of 2019, when Eddie Murphy returned to host, Davidson did a segment on "Weekend Update" where he said he was going on vacation, but "insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces -- nd you have roommates but it still costs like 100 grand."

After Davidson's comments on-air, he had a flood of fans reaching out to him hoping to offer him support.

That same month, Grande pulled a move on stage while performing at The Grammys that many took as a shot at Davidson. When doing a rendition of her hit single, "Thank U, Next," Which mentions Davidson (and several other exes) by name, she ended the performance by pulling off an engagement ring and putting it in a box.

Given that Davidson was the only one mentioned in the song that was actually engaged to Grande for a spell, the reference seems fairly obvious.

Davidson, meanwhile, will star in the semi-autobiographical Netflix flick The King of Staten Island, which is directed by comedy gadfly Judd Apatow. He'll also appear in the upcoming Hulu feature Big Time Adolescence, as well as The Big Lebowski sequel The Jesus Rolls and James Gunn's reboot/sequel The Suicide Squad.

He'll also star alongside Nathan Fillion in an upcoming episode of ABC's The Rookie.