'The View' Fans Put Meghan McCain on Blast for Not Condemning Donald Trump as 'Racist'

Meghan McCain has, once again, gotten herself into some hot water with fans of The View. On Tuesday, the co-hosts got into a heated discussion about presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and some of his past, racist and sexist comments. While McCain was vocal in her disapproval of Bloomberg and his comments, her remarks made some question why she has not condemned President Donald Trump in the same way.

According to The Daily Beast, the co-hosts discussed how Bloomberg had recently qualified for the next Democratic debate, which will be held on Feb. 19. The discussion prompted McCain to bring up some of the former NYC mayor's past racist comments.

“I think he and his supporters and his supporters in the media are acting like he’s being anointed and he’s a billionaire and he’s walking in, and I saw stuff over the weekend, and some of the comments he has made," she said, referencing unearthed clips featuring Bloomberg, including one in which he told PBS in 2011 that there is a large group of young black and Latino males who don't know how to behave in the work place.

“I’m just saying, you want to go up against Trump and you want to take the moral high ground, Democrats, I don’t know if this is going to be the guy,” McCain continued to note. Her comments prompted co-host Joy Behar to bring up Trump's own racist remarks, including his comments regarding the violence in Charlottesville in 2017.

“I’m not defending Trump because I’m attacking Bloomberg!” McCain responded and later noted that she would not be voting for Trump in the 2020 election (and added that Democrats have done a "piss-poor" job of convincing her to vote for their nominee).

Despite McCain's insistence that she was bringing up Bloomberg's past comments because he was the current topic of conversation, some viewers online couldn't help but condemn her for not acknowledging Trump's racist remarks, as well.

"Meghan ANNOYS me trying to ride this "Bloomberg is a racist" pony, yet she doesn't say a MUMBLING WORD about Trump's racism," one viewer wrote on Twitter. "This girl BLEEDS hypocrisy!"

OMG wow Meghan is talking about RACISM LMFAO OMG....her husband's website...her dad did not want to acknowledge MLK Day. Please Art History degree.....#TheView pic.twitter.com/M86hKv0WKX — Miami Alex. (@_ALEX_305) February 18, 2020

"Meghan is hard on Bloomberg (and any others expect Biden) but she hasn't been tough on Trump yet," another viewer wrote. "Before, whenever there was a mention of Trump, she'd bring up Obama or Hillary. She NEVER mentions the bad Trump is doing unless he talks about her father. Girl, BYE."

It's unclear whether or not McCain will respond to this backlash. So, viewers will simply have to tune in to hear what she has to say when the next episode of The View airs.