Woman Who Discovered Hole to Neighbor's Apartment Offers Unexpected Update on 'Ellen'

The woman who became a viral TikTok sensation by discovering a serious NYC housing issue last week gave viewers a follow-up on Tuesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Samantha Hartsoe joined DeGeneres virtually for an interview about her experience. She also gave an update on her bathroom woes, and got some major help from DeGeneres.

Hartsoe was the viral video star of the week when she posted a four-part saga on TikTok where she investigated a mysterious draft in her bathroom. She discovered that her bathroom mirror covered a hole in her wall that led right into another apartment, which was empty and under heavy renovations. She then climbed through the hole to investigate, noting signs of recent occupation on the other side. The whole thing reminded many viewers of the horror movie Candy Man, and terrified squeamish viewers.

Hartsoe rehashed the ordeal with DeGeneres on Tuesday, filling in details that were absent and clarifying her thought process at the time. She admitted that she could understand why so many viewers thought she shouldn't have climbed through the wall, saying: "My roommates had zero interest in going in."

"I feel like there are two types of people," she went on. "Like, my roommates and most of my followers who probably live really happy, really healthy long lives and do not go in holes. And then there's me and there's people that do. There's no way. I can't live in my apartment and not know what's on the other side of my bathroom."

Hartsoe then admitted that her sudden viral fame has turned her whole life upside down, mostly in good ways. She said that her family is thrilled to see her taking over the internet — particularly her mother. She explained that she works full-time for a non-profit helping children get food, housing and education, and yet "this is what my mom is proud of me for." Her ironic sense of humor resonated with DeGeneres and the audience.

DeGeneres rewarded her for her trouble with a handful of gifts. First, she rolled out a new bathroom vanity from her Ed by Ellen collection, saying that Hartsoe would get one for free. She then jokingly asked a producer to "check behind the mirror" to make sure it was safe, revealing a $10,000 check stuck to the wall. Hartsoe was floored, saying: "stop, I can't cry on national television!"

Hartsoe is still on the rise on TikTok, and her original videos are now circulating to other platforms as well. So far, she says that her wall has not been fixed.