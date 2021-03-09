✖

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Full House star Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, found a funny way to respond to a TikTok user's question about the college admissions scandal that sent both of her parents to prison. Loughlin and Giannulli faced federal charges for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though they did not take participate in the sport. Loughlin has completed her prison sentence, while Giannulli is still serving his.

Over the weekend, Olivia Jade, 21, responded to a TikTok user who asked "How's collage?" The social media star chose to answer the question by talking about her love of making collages, poking fun at the user's typo. "Thank you for asking. I actually love collaging," she said. "I'm working on this really f—ing sick scrapbook that I have to show you guys soon. It's chef's kiss, beautiful work I've done."

The video has over 1.4 million views and racked up over 156,500 likes. However, many of the top comments were not positive. "The fact you joke about this shows how entitled you are," one person wrote. "I don't think joking about stealing a spot at a prestigious college away from people who really deserved [it] will never not be tone-deaf," another wrote. "This isn't funny, you took college from other people who deserved it," another commented.

Many of Olivia Jade's supporters pointed out that she apologized, referencing her appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk in December. "There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong," Olivia Jade said. "I'm 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I've grown."

In January, Olivia Jade asked her YouTube followers to watch the Red Table Talk interview and apologized again. "I think what I was trying to get across was that the thing I wanted to do the most, was apologize, for so long and I felt like I got to do that at Red Table [Talk]," Olivia Jade said. "So although I can't change the past, I can change how I act and what I do going forward. ...Just for my own mental sanity I don't want to keep rehashing things. I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back, and do what I love, which is YouTube."

Loughlin was recently seen out in public for the first time since she was released from her two-month prison sentence. She also had to pay a $150,000 fine and work 100 hours of community service. Giannulli is still serving a five-month prison sentence. He paid a $250,000 fine and still needs to complete 250 hours of community service.