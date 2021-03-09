TikTok Discovers Kylie Jenner's Ramen Recipe: How to Make It

✖

It's time for the viral TikTok feta pasta to move to the side, because a new dish is making waves on the social media app. More than four years after she first shared her unique recipe, Kylie Jenner’s ramen recipe is becoming all the talk on TikTok, and PopCulture has everything you need to know to make it yourself!

Jenner first stirred up discussion with the recipe back in August of 2016 when she shared a Snapchat of her signature ramen, prompting plenty of chatter on social media at the time. Shared with her millions of followers, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed the way she spruces up the dish, explaining that she adds “butter, garlic powder, and an egg to my ramen noodles.” While the twist on the classic instant dish had people raiding their pantries to replicate it, it has found new life on TikTok after several users decided to give the dish a try.

To make the recipe, you only need a few items that you likely already have at home: instant ramen, an egg, garlic powder, and butter. You will then want to make the ramen according to instructions. After that, mix it with an egg. Dexerto.com recommends doing this step and all further steps in a pan if your ramen required cooking in the microwave. After mixing in the egg, you can add either the seasoning packet that came with the ramen or add your own seasoning. Next, stir in the butter and add the garlic powder.

Of course, you can put your own spin on the recipe as well, such as has been done by numerous TikTokers raving about the dish on the app. One person, for example, tops the dish off with a little parsley on top, calling the recipe "delicious." Another person opted to turn up the heat on the dish by adding spicy chicken seasoning. That user also added parsley, giving the dish a "10/10" rating and saying "this is so good" while encouraging their followers to "try it."

While TikTok obsesses over Jenner's ramen recipe, she is not the only member of the KarJenner fam to put a spin on the dish. Her big sis, Khloe Kardashian, also has her own unique way of making instant ramen, though her recipe is a bit more involved. As noted by Delish, Kardashian likes to add sautéed onions, garlic, and ginger as well as some chicken broth, a soft boiled egg, and green onions.