What is The Bugs Bunny Challenge Taking Over TikTok?

✖

With Looney Tunes in the news lately, Bugs Bunny might seem like a reference to the rabbit of the same name that has entertained audiences for ages. The reality is far from that on TikTok. The latest TikTok "challenge" is titled as such thanks to the Russian song "Gucci" by Timati featuring Egor Creed.

According to Dextero, the song in the TikTok trend is a remix of Timati's song titled "Bugs Bunny." It joins other trends featuring popular songs like the "Buss It" challenge and Olivia Rodrigo's song "Drivers License" that have overtaken the social media platform in recent months. This includes transformation trends, no laughing challenges and a bit more. "Bugs Bunny" and the challenge itself seems to be a simple addition to these trends.

The challenge itself involves the TikTok user lying down on their stomach and facing a mirror to see their legs bent up behind their head. In this position, the user is placing their feet right behind their head, usually in white socks, in order to appear to have bunny ears. From there, some users have added their own twists, while others are keeping it very simple.

It's possible to keep it just to the ears portion of the challenge, but as with other trends, they sometimes will add in the lusty or explicit elements. One example is a user who raises their hips above their head in the post, showing off their butt to viewers.

Somebody just commented on my TikTok telling me to do the bugs bunny challenge 💀 💀 😂 😂 — BABY D (@Diamonsita_) March 6, 2021

if I hear that bugs bunny tiktok on my boyfriends phone, I’m throwing it off the 2nd floor balcony 🙄 — Miranda Jones ღ (@Mjayzers) March 7, 2021

According to HITC, the challenge hashtag currently has over 11 million views on TikTok, with many wanting to take part in the new trend. Others are warning that only those age 18 and above should take part.

The specific sound used in the video currently has over 127 thousand videos associated with it on the platform. And users who are taking part are raking in the likes, which either means they're being popular or they're doing their best to earn a trip to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. Either way, the trend is something to keep an eye on as time passes. One celebrity takes part and the entire trend could blow up to global levels.