Casey Anthony's Parents Face Dire Circumstances in Florida Home Tied to Murder

Casey Anthony's parents face eviction from their home in Florida, the same residence at the center of the Caylee Anthony murder. The news comes on the heels of one of the jurors from Anthony's murder trial revealing their regret in the decision that let the accused walk free.

The home of George and Cindy Anthony is currently at risk due to a six-figure loan taken out on the property in recent years. According to Radar, the couple has "narrowly" avoided foreclosure on the home over the past ten years, but a mixture of the pandemic and everyday financial stresses has changed the circumstances. This is the fourth time the property has been on the verge of foreclosure.

Radar adds that United Guaranty Residential Insurance is seeking $19,898 in unpaid bills on a $25,000 mortgage. The couple have reportedly not made a payment on the home since March 1, 2009, with a 2019 court case with the US Bank National Association claiming the couple never made a single payment after Cindy Anthony signed an agreement on a loan from the company.

The court case has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it is soon to be re-activated as the nation starts to loosen up on pandemic guidelines. A source shared a lofty and unlikely detail that could help the couple out of the trouble. "The couple could have a way out this time if they can convince the producers of their daughter's forthcoming documentary to pay a fee to use the home in their film," the source told the outlet.

The reported documentary has been in the works since earlier in the year, with Anthony calling it the "authorized" story of her daughter's murder. The producers for the project said the doc is a chance for Anthony to "finally ready to clear her name, bring justice to her daughter and begin the process of establishing her daughter's legacy in a different light."

This news also comes on the heels of a juror from Anthony's trial speaking out against the final decision made by the jury. "It all comes flooding back. I think about those pictures of the baby's remains that they showed us in court. I remember Casey. I even remember the smell of the courtroom," the former juror told PEOPLE. "My decision haunts me to this day...I think now if I were to do it over again, I'd push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter. At least that. Or child abuse. I didn't know what the hell I was doing, and I didn't stand up for what I believed in at the time."