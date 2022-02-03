Wendy’s Offering Free Fries All Month Long

Wendy’s is making sure fans have the perfect side to go with their main course! The beloved fast-food chain is giving away free medium orders of french fries throughout the month of February, making its typical Fry-day promotion a month-long event!

The month-long promotion is available now and will last through Sunday, Feb. 27, according to PEOPLE. The outlet reported that Wendy’s customers can score a free medium fry with any purchase via the Wendy’s mobile app. However, fans can only use the offer once weekly, as the offer refreshes weekly. This still means that Wendy’s guests have the chance to score four free medium orders of fries!

The free order of fries promotion will run alongside several other promotions throughout February. On Friday, Feb. 4, customers can score a Classic Chicken Sandwich for free with a medium fry purchase via mobile order only. Then on Friday, Feb. 11, Wendy’s will be giving out a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with the purchase of a medium fry. On Friday, Feb. 18, a purchase of a large fry will get guests 150 Bonus Points, enough to unlock a free small frosty in the Wendy’s Rewards store. The fast-food chain will end the month with a final offer on Friday, Feb. 25, Wendy’s giving out free 6-Piece Spicy or Crispy Nuggets with a medium fry purchase.

Although fries have been a staple on the Wendy’s menu for ages now, the chain in August gave their fries a bit of an upgrade, introducing a new formula to produce fries that retain more heat and stay crispy for longer. Wendy’s President Kurt Kane told CNN Business at the time, “what we’ve done is balance the cut of the fry and kept a little bit of the skin of the potato on the fry to be able to drive flavor. We used a batter system that allows us to be able to maintain crispiness, both when they’re fresh and hot out of the fryer as well as several minutes later.” Kane explained that new fry baskets allow the chain to “make sure that we fry the fries correctly each and every time.”

Wendy’s was so confident in its revamped fries that in October, the fast-food chain launched its new Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee, promising that they will replace your fries – no questions asked – if they aren’t hot and crispy when you receive them. Wendy’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Carl Loredo, said the guarantee was the chain’s “way of doubling down on fries, our most important side offering,” adding that “customers deserve better than the cold, soggy fries they’ve been receiving at competitors. That’s why we’re committed to delivering hot and crispy fries with every single order.” Laredo said the Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee “is an expression of the trust we’ve built with our customers, assuring a high-quality, craveable experience every time.”