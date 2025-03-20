Missing Boxer Found Dead in River Hours After He Suddenly Vanished: Jack Ayres Was 22

Police are investigating the death of boxer Jack Ayres after the 22-year-old’s body was found in a river less than 12 hours after he went missing on March 3.

Authorities in Somerset, England requested any information the public might have in a March 13 statement following the “unexplained death” of Ayres.

“The body of a 22-year-old man was recovered from a rhyne near Street last week,” according to a release from the Avon and Somerset Police. “A member of the public called police at about 1.45 p.m. on Monday 3 March to report they had found a man’s body in water close to Sharpham Drove.”

“The man has been formally identified as Jack Ayres,” the release continued, noting that Ayres was last seen walking along Sharpham Drove around 2.30 a.m. on March 2. “A post-mortem examination has been carried out and the preliminary cause of Jack’s death has been recorded as drowning.” Ayres’ was determined to have no physical signs of injury during an examination.

Avon and Somerset Police.

Ayres’ family released a statement in the wake of his passing, saying, “Nothing can put into words how we are all feeling right now. Jack was a much-loved son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew and boyfriend.” They added, “We know that nothing will bring Jack back, but we just want to try and understand the lead up to his passing.”

Detective Chief Inspector Clement Goodwin also released a statement expressing his condolences for Ayres’ family. “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Jack’s devastated family,” Goodwin said. “We want to do all we can to provide them with as many answers as possible about what happened to their son in the moments leading up to his death, and to do that we have been to nearby properties to seek any relevant CCTV footage.”

Goodwin added, “The lack of any physical injuries would suggest the circumstances of his death are most likely to be non-suspicious, but we are treating it as unexplained while further enquiries are carried out on behalf of the coroner.”

“We would ask any motorists who were traveling in that area during the early hours of Monday, 3 March to please check any dashcam footage and come forward if they have something that can assist our enquiries,” Goodwin continued. “Any information would be gratefully received as it may be able to help us provide Jack’s family with greater clarity around what happened.”