Is Twitter Down? X Users Reporting Errors

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is down. Users have been reporting outages Monday morning, with a large spike in reported outages coming around 10 a.m. ET, according to Down Detector. Tweets are currently unable to load on the web as well as in the app.

The widespread outage is affecting thousands of users in the U.S. and U.K., as well as other areas of the globe, who reported two separate downtimes beginning at around 4:30 a.m. ET and again at 8:45 a.m. ET. The largest spike came at around 10 a.m. ET, when Down Detector logged over 40,000 user reports.

The outages appeared to be widespread, impacting the both the mobile app and website. Users attempting to access the web version of the platform were met with a message reading, “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” A “retry” button also appeared on the page, but clicking it only prompted a spinning blue loading circle to appear before reverting to the same message. App users reported similar encounters.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear, and Musk has not yet publicly addressed Monday’s issues at this time. X seems to be slowly returning to normal operations, with Down Detector showing a drop in reported errors from users.

Twitter launched in 2006 and quickly rose to become a major social media platform. In October 2022, Musk purchased the platform, which he eventually renamed X the following year, for a whopping $44 billion.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he said at the time. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Musk’s handling of the site did face some scrutiny, the Tesla CEO drawing criticism after he fired a large number of the company’s staff. Although the move sparked concern that X would experience issues or even go offline, the platform has largely remained up and running. The last major X outage was in August 2024 when 66% of users reported experiencing problems with the app, website and server connection.