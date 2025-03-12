Journalist Enrique Acevedo is lucky to be alive after what was supposed to be a relaxing day of hiking turned into a trip to the hospital.

The Mexican journalist, who has anchored Televisa’s En Punto since 2023, was forced to step away from the screen in late January after he sustained gruesome injuries in the accident. As he returned to the anchor desk in early February, Acevedo revealed that he suffered broken bones and severe bruising in a near-fatal fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On Sunday, I had a dangerous fall during a hike that could have ended badly. But ‘almost’ doesn’t count, and today, I’m here, grateful for the good ‘almosts’ in life. Sharing this and moving forward with love and appreciation,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, per Hola!, alongside a black-and-white photo of himself from the hospital. In the image, Acevedo could be sporting a swollen and bruised eye and cuts to his face. He explained in a follow-up message, “70 stitches, a broken nose, and one hell of a black eye…”

The terrifying hiking mishap forced Acevedo to take some time away from En Punto, sparking concern among fans. In his absence, José Luis Arévalo stepped in to fill his vacancy. As Acevedo returned to the anchor desk on Monday, Feb. 3, he could be seen still sporting injuries from the fall. The beloved journalist wore glasses and had visible swelling.

“I was out for several days due to an accident—that’s why the glasses, that’s why the swelling,” he told viewers. “But I remain dedicated to informing you.”

“On Sunday, I had a dangerous fall during a hike that could have ended badly. But ‘almost’ doesn’t count, and today, I’m here, grateful for the good ‘almosts’ in life,” he wrote. “Sharing this and moving forward with love and appreciation.”

Acevedo has remained on the air ever since, and has thankfully seemed to make a full recovery. In a March 5 Instagram post, the journalist shared a photo of himself at the news desk, writing, “So I’ll keep on smiling, so you can keep on smiling too.”

Acevedo is an award-winning journalist who has risen to become a major voice for the Latino community. The Columbia University graduate made history as the first Mexican correspondent for CBS News, has won two Emmys, and was named Journalist of the Year by The News Literacy Project in 2019. He has served as a correspondent for 60 Minutes and anchored Univision’s Nightly News Edition, and currently anchors En Punto. Throughout his decades-long journalism career, Acevedo has interviewed global pop stars like Shakira, as well as global leaders such as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.