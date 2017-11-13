Watch: Fight Breaks out Between Football Fans at Notre Dame-Miami Game

A brutal fight between University of Miami and Notre Dame fans broke out in the concourse at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday.

We beating ND on the field but some UM fans got painted 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Dg20GLWGlA — ® (@RIFAYAYO) November 12, 2017

At the time of the fight, the game was already out of hand for the visiting Fighting Irish, who were down 27-0 at halftime.

Catholics vs Convicts on and off the field @barstoolmiami pic.twitter.com/glCrOzhuih — 5th Year (@5thYear) November 12, 2017

Two videos of the fight were posted on Twitter. After an argument between a Miami fan and two Notre Dame fans gets heated, one of the Notre Dame fans pushes the Miami fan. Then, there’s a push and a Notre Dame fan punches a Miami fan.

The fight continues to escalate, while others watch and film the scene with their phones. During the brawl, someone even throws a beer bottle at the fans.

One of the videos abruptly ends after 40 seconds, when a man wearing a Miami shirt tells one of the other fans in the fight to stop.

The undefeated Miami Hurricanes (9-0) beat the Irish (8-2) 41-8.

