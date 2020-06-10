Watch: Chad Daybell Appears in Court Day After Human Remains Discovered at Property

Just a day after human remains were found on his Rexburg, Idaho property, Chad Dyabell appeared in a Fremont County (Idaho) Magistrate Court. Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow and stepfather of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, was taken into police custody Tuesday. He has been charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, according to KSL.com. The charges are dated Sept. 8 and 22 of 2019.

Wearing a striped jumpsuit and appearing remotely Fremont County Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins, Daybell only offered simple, one-word answers and slow nods. His attorney, John Prior, argued that his client’s bail should be set at $100,000, or $50,000 for each felony charge. Eddins, however, agreed with prosecutor Rob Wood, who argued for a $1 million bail, stating that while the charges were related to evidence tampering, the evidence involved was children's remains. He stated that "the concealment of one of the bodies is particularly egregious," according to EastIdahoNews.com.

In the case that Daybell were to post bail, he would be not be permitted to leave Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison or Fremont counties and he would have to wear an ankle monitor. He would also have to refrain from contacting any witnesses or families involved in the case. A preliminary hearing was scheduled in the case for July 1.

Daybell's Wednesday court appearance came as it was confirmed that two sets of human remains had been found on his property. In a press release, obtained by Fox 10 Phoenix reporter Justin Lum, Rexburg Police explained that they had "served a search warrant" at Daybell's property and that during the course of the search, "investigators discovered what is believed to be unidentified human remains." Although the press release noted that "autopsy results are pending" and did not speculate on the identities of the remains, Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of JJ, confirmed that one set of human remains found on the property were belonging to the 7-year-old.

Wednesday’s court hearing marks the latest development in the case that has made headlines across the country. Tylee and JJ were last seen in September, and over the course of the investigation into their disappearances, Vallow and Daybell reportedly lied to authorities and were uncooperative. Vallow has also been arrested and is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 9.