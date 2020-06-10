Lori Vallow's Son JJ's Body Found on Property of Chad Daybell, Grandmother Confirms

A heartbreaking development emerged regarding the case of Lori Vallow and her missing children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. It was recently reported that investigators reportedly found what are human remains on Chad Daybell's (Vallow's husband's) property in Idaho. Now, Fox 10's Justin Lum Fox reported that JJ's grandmother, Kay Woodcock, has confirmed that one set of remains that were found on Daybell's property was his.

On Tuesday, JJ's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, said that they had been in contact with authorities as they searched Daybell's residence. They also released a statement, as obtained by KSL News, that read, "We were notified that law enforcement had discovered human remains on the property. This is obviously a very difficult time for our family, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we wait further news with heavy hearts." This new development in the case comes a day after Daybell was taken into custody by the Rexburg Police Department in Idaho, per CBS News. Daybell was reportedly arrested on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence. On Wednesday, Daybell was officially charged with two felonies. He was charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. A preliminary hearing for this case is scheduled to take place on July 1-2.

BREAKING: Grandmother of JJ Vallow confirms one set of human remains found on Chad Daybell’s property - identified as JJ Vallow. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/vlSdjcAd3Z — Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) June 10, 2020

The case of Vallow's missing children has made headlines over the past few months. Both of Vallow's children have not been seen since September. Over the course of the investigation into their whereabouts, both Vallow and Daybell reportedly lied to authorities about where the kids were and were uncooperative in the investigation. Amidst this investigation, Vallow and Daybell wed in Hawaii in November, less than two weeks after Daybell's wife Tammy died under mysterious circumstances.

In January, police presented Vallow with a court order to turn over her children to the authorities within five days. The period of time then passed with no sign of JJ and Tylee. Authorities expressed that they were unsure whether they were ever in Hawaii. Vallow was later arrested on Feb. 20. She was charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, arrests and seizures, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court, and willful disobedience of court process or order.