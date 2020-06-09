Chad Daybell Arrested as Police Search Home in Missing Idaho Kids Case

Chad Daybell has reportedly been arrested while Idaho police search his home in connection to a the case of his wife's missing kids. According to CBS News affiliate KMVT, witnesses saw Daybell be pulled over around 11:30 A.M., about a mile from his home. He was put in handcuffs and placed into the back of a police car.

At the same time, police were conducting a search of his residence and property. Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17 — the children of Chad Daybell's new wife, Lori Vallow Daybell — have been missing since September, though they were not reported missing until November. Vallow is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on two counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child. According to a previous CBS News report, Vallow's kids went missing in Idaho in the fall. She had recently moved there to be with Daybell, an author, after her husband died under mysterious circumstances. Notably, Daybell's first wife, Tammy, died at his home in October.

In the air the @EastIDNews helicopter captured these photos of Chad Daybells property and home as police and the FBI search in relation to two missing kids. #WhereAreTheKids? #JJVallow #TyleeRyan pic.twitter.com/2iKpH0OqPY — Eric Grossarth (@ericgrossarth) June 9, 2020

KMVT notes that The Idaho Attorney General's office is investigating both Daybell and Vallow for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder in connection with Tammy's death. Additionally, FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker confirmed that the agency’s Evidence Response Team is assisting the police and sheriffs offices with the execution of the search warrant. However, the contents of the warrant are currently unknown, as it is sealed.

The story of the missing children and deceased spouses really caught the eye of the nation after honeymoon photos emerged, revealing that Daybell and Vallow flew to Hawaii and got married weeks after the children went missing. They remained there, attempting to lay low, while Idaho police searched their home and property. Vallow had been ordered by an Idaho court to produce the children, proving that they were safe. She failed to do so and therefore was arrested and charged.

The story of the death of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband, is very bizarre, as he was reportedly shot and killed by Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, who then died under mysterious circumstances in December. Annie Cushing, Vallow's ex-sister-in-law previously stated that in 2018 she noticed Vallow had become very religious, and was fixated on apocalyptic beliefs. Notably, Daybell is an author who has self-published more than 25 books on the end of the world.