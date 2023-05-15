Universal Orlando Scrapping Beloved 'Harry Potter' Experience

The list of attractions at Universal Orlando Resort is growing shorter. On the same day that the long-running attraction Poseidon's Fury permanently closed after more than two decades of operation at Universal's Islands of Adventure, another magical attraction located at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade in Universal's Islands of Adventure shut down. According to Inside the Magic, Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts closed on Tuesday, May 9.

The popular attraction allows guests to "experience a dazzling spectacle of music and lights," per the official description, which adds, "On select nights, watch in awe from Hogsmeade village as projections are cast against the majestic backdrop of the castle. Embrace your Hogwarts pride as the four houses are celebrated in stunning light and sound. It's a beautiful way to end your day at Universal's Islands of Adventure." The attraction's page now notes that Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts is closed.

Fortunately, unlike the closure of Poseidon's Fury, the closure of the Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts attraction is not permanent. It seems that Universal has planned a refurbishment of the show, meaning that it will be closed only temporarily until the project is complete, after which the light show will resume. It is unclear how long the project will take, and a reopening date for Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts has not been announced. WDW News Today reported back in April that the ride would temporarily close for "future show enhancements," but further details of the refurbishment project are unclear.

A popular area of Universal Orlando located at both Universal Studios Orlando and Universal's Islands of Adventure, the Harry Potter-themed area will soon be incorporated into a larger, newer part of Universal, Epic Universe. First announced in 2019, Epic Universe is set to span some 750 acres and will offer an entirely new level of experience that will forever change theme park entertainment. Guests will venture beyond their wildest imagination, traveling into beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the ultimate destination." Epic Universe will feature a theme park, an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more. Several attractions – Fievel's Playland, Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek, and Donkey's Meet & Greet – permanently closed to make room for the new park, which has a projected opening date of 2025.