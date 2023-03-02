'Fast & Furious' Ride Being Shut Down at Universal Studios

Yet another Universal Studios attraction is being shuttered for good, though the move likely won't be met with much upset from parkgoers. According to recent reports, Fast & Furious: Supercharged, located in Universal Studios Hollywood, is set to permanently close.

The motion simulation attraction offers riders the chance to "join the crew for an immersive Fast & Furious experience," per its description on the Universal website. Riders "step into an amazing re-creation of the crew's headquarters filled with actual movie props and supercharged vehicles you've only seen on the big screen" and "ride along with Dom, Letty, Hobbs and Roman on a street chase in the middle of the high-octane world of the Fast & Furious blockbuster films." Although Supercharged gives Fast & Furious fans the opportunity to step into the world of beloved franchise, it hasn't necessarily been a fan-favorite. In fact, Supercharged "has been met with much scrutiny and backlash by many fans," per Inside the Magic, though they won't have to deal with it for much longer. On Feb. 10, Universal Core reported that Supercharged is set to "go offline" in late 2024.

The ride's expected closure, which has not been confirmed by Universal (it is also unclear if Universal Orlando Resort's Fast & Furious: Supercharged will close), comes as a new attraction is set to take its place. In October, a permit was filed for Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift, a new rollercoaster that will reportedly open at Universal Studios Hollywood and will run from the Upper lot to the Lower lot and back to the top. Although Universal has yet to officially confirm the coaster, concept art for the ride has leaked showing a C-shaped coaster track with spinning cars stretching above the show building.

Both rides are based in the Fast and Furious franchise. The franchise began in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious, a more straightforward street-racing drama about an undercover FBI agent played by Paul Walker. Since then, the series has grown in scope and adapted to more of an all-around action franchise. It was announced in 2020 that the franchise would end with two final installments. Justin Lin had reportedly been attached to direct these installments, though he exited Fast X in April 2022. Prior to his Fast X exit, Lin directed five previous movies in the franchise. He first joined the franchise in its third installment, 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He later went on to direct Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011) and Fast & Furious 6 (2013). He also directed F9, which earned more than $720 million worldwide.