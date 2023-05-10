Universal Orlando Shutting Down Beloved Attraction Forever

There's now one less attraction for guests to visit on their next trip to Universal Orlando. The popular theme park has officially closed Poseidon's Fury. The long-running attraction's final day of operation at Universal's Islands of Adventure was Wednesday, May 9, with Inside the Magic reporting that the attraction has been permanently closed.

An indoor walk-through attraction, Poseidon's Fury invites guests to "follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea." However, guests find themselves "caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkenon. Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience." Poseidon's Fury features four types of lasers and over 200 individual flame effects. The attraction is located in the Lost Continent area of the park and opened in 1999 alongside the opening of the park.

The attraction's permanent closure comes not all that long after it reopened following a nearly two-year closure. Poseidon's Fury closed in August 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Although the attraction went on to reopen in March 2022 after undergoing a major refurbishment project, numerous outlets reported in April of this year that Poseidon's Fury was set to permanently close. WDW News Today reported at the time that the attraction would be closing to make way for "new entertainment," but further details on that have yet to be released.

The closure of Poseidon's Fury marks the closure of what was the last remaining attraction within Lost Continent, according to Orlando ParkStop, which reports that the area saw half of its area removed and rethemed for the original Wizarding World area. The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad stunt show closed permanently in 2018 and the stage has remained dormant since. Currently, all that remains in the Lost Continent area is the Mythos full service dining location, two small outdoor quick service dining locations, and a few small shops. It is unclear if these offerings will remain open or if they will also close.

Rumors regarding what could replace the Lost Continent area have swirled for months, with some speculating that a Legend of Zelda attraction could move into the area. While there has been no official word on whether that is something Universal is eyeing, Universal confirmed in February that a Super Nintendo World attraction is headed to the Orlando-based theme park. In addition to the Super Nintendo World attraction in California and the upcoming attraction in Orlando, a larger Super Nintendo World opened last year at Universal's Japan park.