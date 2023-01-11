Universal Announces New Theme Park for Families and Young Kids

Universal Parks & Resorts unveiled on Jan. 11 plans for a new theme park in Texas designed specifically for families with young children. Featuring "a lush green landscape" and "immersive themed lands," the company said the site would embody "Universal's iconic brand…and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers." As a gateway to a growing regional market with broad appeal in the Southwest, Frisco was considered a prime location to build the proposed park, reported Deadline. Frisco is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and has a population of 225,000. The city's growing population and ability to attract businesses prompted Universal Parks & Resorts to choose Frisco. A new concept is being proposed for the Dallas North Tollway east of Panther Creek Parkway. The park will serve a regional audience, designed in a more personal, interactive manner for younger audiences.

A family-friendly atmosphere, interactive and playful shows, character meet-and-greets, and unique merchandise are all expected at the park, alongside various food and beverage options, according to the outlet. An adjacent themed hotel and expansion space are also planned for the proposed park, which is part of 97 acres of land recently purchased by the company. It intends to appeal to a new audience for Universal's brand by having a completely different look, feel, and scale from the company's existing parks. The mayor of Frisco, Jeff Cheney, delivered a video presentation today on the project. "We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans," said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts. "We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country."

BREAKING: Frisco just announced Universal Studios will build a theme park here in Frisco. pic.twitter.com/Ch21di2QeC — Sophia Beausoleil (@SophiaNBC5) January 11, 2023

Cheney continued, "Frisco is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. and has been recognized as a great place to plant professional roots and raise a family. This new Universal concept will continue to enhance our tax base, expand employment opportunities and bring even more fun to Frisco, benefiting our residents, businesses, and visitors." Universal Studios theme parks welcomed about 49,458,000 guests in 2017, making it the third-largest amusement park operator in the world. According to a report published by Deutsche Bank in August 2020, Universal Orlando had outperformed Walt Disney World in total attendance during the first months after the resorts had reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic. The report cited Universal Parks reopening in June 2020 and Walt Disney World reopening in July 2020 with capacity adjustments.