Universal Studios Confirms Fan-Favorite Attraction Coming to Orlando Park

Parkgoers heading to Universal Orlando Resort will soon be able to step into the world of Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Following plenty of rumors and speculation, Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Woodbury confirmed Wednesday that a Super Nintendo World attraction is headed to the Orlando-based theme park.



Woodbury announced the upcoming attraction at the grand opening event for the same-named attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood, which officially opens to the public Friday. Sharing the news, Woodbury said, "Soon, we're going to add another Super Nintendo World to Universal Orlando Resort," per Deadline, admitting that the attraction may have been "the worst-kept secret in history." In addition to the Super Nintendo World attraction in California and the upcoming attraction in Orlando, a larger Super Nintendo World opened last year at Universal's Japan park. There is also an identical attraction planned for Singapore.



According to Woodbury, Super Nintendo World in Orlando will be part of that resort's larger Epic Universe park, which was first announced back in 2019. Set to span some 750 acres, the park "will offer an entirely new level of experience that will forever change theme park entertainment. Guests will venture beyond their wildest imagination, traveling into beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the ultimate destination." Epic Universe will feature a theme park, an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more.



With an opening date set for 2025, work on the park is underway. Several attractions – Fievel's Playland, Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek, and Donkey's Meet & Greet – permanently closed in January to make room for the new park. Currently, Super Nintendo World is the only attraction confirmed to be replacing these attractions, but there is speculation that Pokémon attraction or concepts based on DreamWorks or Illumination IP such as Trolls or The Secret Life of Pets could also debut. Universal has not confirmed any further information. Further information regarding Orlando's Super Nintendo World also hasn't been announced.



In a release for Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal described the attraction as an "all-new, dynamic land" that "will be an inspiring, game-changing addition to the world-famous theme park." Per Universal, "from the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they've experienced before. Their journey begins as they enter Peach's Castle before venturing further into the colorful Mushroom Kingdom." Super Nintendo World boasts attractions and landmarks including Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Mount Beanpole, Bowser's Castle, and Toadstool Café.