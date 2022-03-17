Universal Orlando Attraction Finally Reopens After 2020 Closure

The temple of Poseidon has finally been unsealed. Following a nearly two-year closure, Poseidon’s Fury reopened at Universal’s Islands of Adventure on Monday. Universal Orlando Resort confirmed the long-running attraction’s reopening on Monday, March 14, sharing in a tweet, “UNSEAL THE TEMPLE.”

The attraction’s reopening comes after Poseidon’s Fury closed in August 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Just months earlier, in March, both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure closed “out of an abundance of caution,” and while the parks reopened just weeks later, Poseidon’s Fury was on a list of attractions that remained closed. Others included Fast & Furious: Supercharged, Fast & Furious: Supercharged, and Storm Force Accelatron, as well as Fear Factor Live and A Day in the Park with Barney, both of which never reopened.

https://twitter.com/UniversalORL/status/1503397666650263556?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As Poseidon’s Fury remained closed, it appeared to all be in good reason. The walk-through attraction underwent a major refurbishment project. According to Universal Parks News Today, the project included repainting much of the attraction, including the façade’s archways. The broken seal at the top of the building was painted gold, with other areas also getting fresh coats of paint. The result was apparently worth the wait.

“Our team was lucky enough to walk through the attraction today, and we are happy to report that the experience is the same classic adventure tale that we know and love!” the Orlando Informer reported. “While we can’t officially say if the mechanics have been tinkered with, we can say from experience that the sound, lighting, and projections seemed sharper and more prominent than in our last walkthrough of Poseidon’s Fury. (Or was this just because we missed it so much?)”

Poseidon’s Fury is an indoor walk-through attraction that invites guests to “follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea.” However, guests find themselves “caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkenon. Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience. The attraction is located in the Lost Continent area of the park and opened in 1999 alongside the opening of the park.