Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.

At this time, the reason for the apparent permanent closure is unclear. Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages reported on Tuesday that “cast members have been notified that the Spirit of Aloha show will not be returning.” The future of the company’s other dinner show, Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, remains unclear.

First opening some 51 years ago, Spirit of Aloha is located in Disney’s Polynesian Village. Disney describes the show as a “fun-filled luau featuring traditional Polynesian dances, live music and an all-you-care-to-enjoy tropical feast.” The show allows guests to “experience the spirit of aloha with spellbinding dancers, drummers and a show-stopping fire-knife performer,” with Auntie Wini hosting the celebration to say goodbye to one of the local girls who’s headed to the “mainland” for college-and you’re invited!” The show includes traditions from Polynesia, including dances from Tahiti, Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand and Hawaii and also includes an all-you-can-eat feast.

Although a Disney staple, Spirit of Aloha closed on what was initially supposed to be a temporary basis in 2020 alongside all Walt Disney World and other Disney parks across the globe. The closures were due to the pandemic.

News of Spirit of Aloha’s closure has been met with overwhelming sadness. Reacting to the news, one person wrote, “How very sad to see another tradition taken away. I prefer the Polynesian Resort the way it was before the lobby renovation and the addition of the DVC changes and additions. It was always my favorite resort.” Another person commented, “oh wow! I remember going to that as a kid in the 80s! It’s an institution! How sad.” It remains unclear what could possibly replace Spirit of Aloha, though DVCNews.com reported Disney Vacation Club announced on Tuesday proposed plans to develop new Disney Vacation Club villas at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.