Pregnant TV Star Angy Morad Dies at 33

Pregnant Syrian actress Angy Morad has died. Morad, who was crowned Miss World Asia in 2017, died following complications from a viral infection she contracted during her second pregnancy. The actress had reportedly been battling pneumonia before she was moved to intensive care in late January and succumbed to the illness on Feb. 9, her family confirmed. She was 33.

Concerns over Morad’s health were first sparked on Jan. 25, when the actress wrote on Facebook, “I am dying, forgive me.” Her condition reportedly worsened during pregnancy, leading to serious lung complications, and in an update shared to her account on Jan. 26, her husband said, “Angy is in a difficult situation between life and death. Please pray for her.”

After Morad’s family confirmed her passing, her heartbroken mother posted on Facebook, “May God have mercy on you, my daughter,” per The Sun. According to Marca, Morad’s baby tragically died shortly after birth.

“I cry to my wife, my lover, my life partner, who left me heartbroken after her departure,” her husband said after her passing. “I am comforted to think that you have become the eye of the Merciful and of his mercy. May God have mercy on you and reunite me with you in his paradise. We belong to God and to him we return.”

Born in Damascus, Syria, in 1992, Morad began her acting career in 2007 after graduating from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts. She is best known for her roles in Syrian dramas like Baqaa Daw 13 and Al-Gharib. In 2017, she was Miss World Asia. She stepped out of the limelight in 2020, but made her return to the screen earlier this year in the series Souq Al Haramia, which premiered on Jan. 19.

Fans flooded social media with tributes following news of her passing, one person writing on X, “RIP so sad, so sad!” Somebody else commented, “All of these premature deaths are horrible, but the ones where a woman dies while giving birth have got to be the hardest most painful for the people, she leaves behind especially the man in her life.”

Morad is survived by her husband and a young daughter.