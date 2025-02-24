’70s Rockstar Jacques De Jongh Has Died

Former Hush and John Paul Young Band member Jacques De Jongh has died. According to Noise 11, he had to stop working due to a bout with poor health but no cause of death was revealed yet.

De Jongh joined Hush in 1976 as the band’s rhythm guitarist before transitioning over to the bass and appearing on the band’s final album, Touche. He followed that band with work alongside pop star John Paul Young. According to The Daily Mail, reports indicate that he played on Young’s 1977 album Love is in the Air, which would become a worldwide hit.

After leaving the music industry, De Jongh became a chef and opened a rehearsal studio. Hush was already well established when he joined up, but they were staples on the mid-70s scene in Australia.

“Jacques worked as a chef of some note. He had a restaurant,” friend Ian Lovell told Noise11. “He also ran a rehearsal studio and helped all sorts of bands. He was very active up until his poor health stopped him working.”